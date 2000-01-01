What's this?

HeidiSQL is free software, and has the aim to be easy to learn. "Heidi" lets you see and edit data and structures from computers running one of the database systems MariaDB, MySQL, Microsoft SQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite. Invented in 2002 by Ansgar, HeidiSQL belongs to the most popular tools for MariaDB and MySQL worldwide.

News

30 May HeidiSQL 11.3 with syntax highlighting in grid text editor Get it from the download page Still need 32bit support? I am planning to drop the 32bit releases in a future release, for keeping the installer package small, and to decrease deployment efforts. ...

27 Mar Comparison of PostgreSQL GUIs Thanks to Kristi Anderson and Madan Kumar from scalegrid.io for publishing a feature overview of some of the available PostgreSQL clients. The article is from 2019, but HeidiSQL is new in this comp ...

24 Jan HeidiSQL 11.2 with support for check constraints and CSV layout detection Get it from the download page 3rd party updates: update VCL Styles Utils code get latest bugfixes for VirtualTrees component upgrade installer compilation to InnoSetup v6.1.2 plink.exe update to ...

02 Nov HeidiSQL 11.1 released Grab it from the download page 3rd party updates: move to new Delphi v10.4 Sydney compiler ship plink.exe v0.73 by installing HeidiSQL, so users don't have to download it use smaller libmariadb.d ...

07 Sep "HeidiSQL - Made with Delphi" webinar available Letzten Mittwoch sprach ich mit Matthias Eissing von Embarcadero über Delphi und HeidiSQL. Agenda: Woher kommt HeidiSQL? Warum Delphi? Features Pläne für die Zukunft "dies und das" Und hier d ...

Features