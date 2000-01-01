What's this?
HeidiSQL is free software, and has the aim to be easy to learn. "Heidi" lets you see and edit data and structures from computers running one of the database systems MariaDB, MySQL, Microsoft SQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite. Invented in 2002 by Ansgar, HeidiSQL belongs to the most popular tools for MariaDB and MySQL worldwide.
Download HeidiSQL, read further about features, take part in discussions or see some screenshots.
News
30 May HeidiSQL 11.3 with syntax highlighting in grid text editor
Get it from the download page Still need 32bit support? I am planning to drop the 32bit releases in a future release, for keeping the installer package small, and to decrease deployment efforts. ...
27 Mar Comparison of PostgreSQL GUIs
Thanks to Kristi Anderson and Madan Kumar from scalegrid.io for publishing a feature overview of some of the available PostgreSQL clients. The article is from 2019, but HeidiSQL is new in this comp ...
24 Jan HeidiSQL 11.2 with support for check constraints and CSV layout detection
Get it from the download page 3rd party updates: update VCL Styles Utils code get latest bugfixes for VirtualTrees component upgrade installer compilation to InnoSetup v6.1.2 plink.exe update to ...
02 Nov HeidiSQL 11.1 released
Grab it from the download page 3rd party updates: move to new Delphi v10.4 Sydney compiler ship plink.exe v0.73 by installing HeidiSQL, so users don't have to download it use smaller libmariadb.d ...
07 Sep "HeidiSQL - Made with Delphi" webinar available
Letzten Mittwoch sprach ich mit Matthias Eissing von Embarcadero über Delphi und HeidiSQL. Agenda: Woher kommt HeidiSQL? Warum Delphi? Features Pläne für die Zukunft "dies und das" Und hier d ...
Features
- Free for everyone, OpenSource
- Connect to multiple servers in one window
- Supported database systems: MariaDB, MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite
- Connect to servers via commandline
- Connect via SSH tunnel, or pass SSL settings
- Create and edit tables, views, stored routines, triggers and scheduled events.
- Generate nice SQL-exports, compress these afterwards, or put them on the clipboard.
- Export from one server/database directly to another server/database
- Manage user-privileges
- Import text-files
- Export table rows as CSV, HTML, XML, SQL, LaTeX, Wiki Markup and PHP Array
- Browse and edit table-data using a comfortable grid
- Bulk edit tables (move to db, change engine, collation etc.)
- Batch-insert ascii or binary files into tables
- Write queries with customizable syntax-highlighting and code-completion
- Pretty reformat disordered SQL
- Monitor and kill client-processes
- Find specific text in all tables of all databases of one server
- Optimize and repair tables in a batch manner
- Launch a parallel mysql.exe command line window using your current connection settings
- And much more
HeidiSQL users with enabled statistics feature work on these servers:
The author: Ansgar Becker
Summer 2015 in Egmond aan Zee, duinreservaat.
On holiday with my wife and two kids.